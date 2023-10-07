Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $445.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $54,861.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,988.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 687.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

