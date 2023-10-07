Buffington Mohr McNeal Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Buffington Mohr McNeal decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $82.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.12.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

