Buffington Mohr McNeal Reduces Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Buffington Mohr McNeal cut its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,155 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in First Solar were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $206.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Solar from $222.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.42.

FSLR opened at $148.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.11. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,452 shares of company stock valued at $7,624,484. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

