Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,279,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Raymond James & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,666,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $394.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $405.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

