Raymond James & Associates Has $269.99 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,274,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 195,677 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $269,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

