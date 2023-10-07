Raymond James & Associates Has $477.26 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,575,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,740 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.72% of CME Group worth $477,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,857,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 363.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after buying an additional 1,364,100 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,391,000 after acquiring an additional 980,314 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,220,000 after acquiring an additional 916,334 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total value of $154,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,867.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

CME Group Trading Up 2.2 %

CME stock opened at $211.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $212.43. The company has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.72 and a 200-day moving average of $191.78.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

