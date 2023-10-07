Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,770,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,295 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.46% of Darden Restaurants worth $295,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 42.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $5,612,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 157,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,866,906.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total value of $5,612,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 157,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,866,906.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,297 shares of company stock worth $34,972,024. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $136.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.07 and a 200-day moving average of $157.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on DRI. Bank of America increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

