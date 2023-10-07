iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,919,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,212 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $421,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 98,060.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 903,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,485,000 after purchasing an additional 902,153 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $170,936,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,328,000 after purchasing an additional 416,979 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $140.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.