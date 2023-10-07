Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,435,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154,865 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $542,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,880,000 after buying an additional 141,337 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after buying an additional 26,025 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $149.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $164.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.05.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

