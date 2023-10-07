Raymond James & Associates Acquires 21,318 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 769,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,318 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $308,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $364.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $428.65.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,259.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.71, for a total transaction of $83,342.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,259.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,257 shares of company stock valued at $8,314,654. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

