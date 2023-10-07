Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.3 %

PRDO stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.97. Perdoceo Education has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 862,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 12,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $205,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 862,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,887 shares of company stock worth $2,326,388. Company insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 238,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 830,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after buying an additional 379,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

