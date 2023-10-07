PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

PNNT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

PennantPark Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.53. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 57.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 10,960 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $74,966.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 233,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,133.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Investment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 13.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

