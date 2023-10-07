Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Children’s Place Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $24.02 on Thursday. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average of $26.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.01. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. The company had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Children’s Place in the third quarter worth $49,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

