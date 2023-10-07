Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $196.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.45 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.38 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 24.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 527,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1,113.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,588,000 after acquiring an additional 246,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 51,497 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 183,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 21,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 115.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

