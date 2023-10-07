StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

PDFS opened at $32.50 on Thursday. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. Research analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 3,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $102,836.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,983.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDFS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

