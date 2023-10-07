Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $25.87 on Thursday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $57.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peapack-Gladstone Financial

In other news, CFO Frank A. Cavallaro bought 2,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $75,154.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $171,520.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 220,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 191,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

