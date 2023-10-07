Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PERI. Raymond James lowered shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Perion Network Price Performance

Shares of PERI opened at $30.02 on Thursday. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $34.08.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

