Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PINC. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Premier has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $35.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,539,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,664,000 after purchasing an additional 248,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,009,000 after acquiring an additional 133,598 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Premier by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,539,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,787,000 after acquiring an additional 130,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Premier by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,099,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,380,000 after purchasing an additional 409,032 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Premier by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,372,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,272,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

