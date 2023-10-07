StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Pure Cycle Stock Performance

PCYO opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. Pure Cycle has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $234.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 41.73% and a return on equity of 8.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Harding sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $80,691.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,681,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Harding sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $108,443.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,360,688.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Harding sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $80,691.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,681,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Cycle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCYO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 4,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Pure Cycle by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of a 930-acre master-planned community; oil and gas leasing business; and construction and leasing of single-family homes.

