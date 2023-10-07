Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of PCRX opened at $29.80 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.64 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 11.56% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,012,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at about $473,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 15.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 332,486.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after buying an additional 149,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

