Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush raised Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Pegasystems Price Performance

PEGA opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.50. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $59.23.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $298.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.61 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $42,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $42,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,764.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,164 shares of company stock worth $202,573. 50.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $86,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $685,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Pegasystems by 4.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Pegasystems by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 499,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 15,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Further Reading

