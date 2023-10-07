Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of PFIS stock opened at $40.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.83. Peoples Financial Services has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.65 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 25.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

