StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PESI opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perma-Fix Environmental Services will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Fix Environmental Services

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PESI. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,262.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 51,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.