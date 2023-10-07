StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of PESI opened at $10.29 on Thursday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perma-Fix Environmental Services will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
About Perma-Fix Environmental Services
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
