State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 39,530 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,640 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 39,530 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $446,850,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $42.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.71. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.70.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

