Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 31.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Anixa Biosciences by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Anixa Biosciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 605,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANIX opened at $3.53 on Friday. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70.

Insider Activity at Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ANIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $42,126.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANIX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

