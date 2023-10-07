Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $196,000 Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.4649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

