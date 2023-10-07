State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,395 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:APD opened at $281.06 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.75 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.71 and a 200 day moving average of $287.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

