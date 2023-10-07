StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $95.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $84.16 and a 12 month high of $129.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 633.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 47.47%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,398,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,604,000 after purchasing an additional 305,066 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,465,000 after purchasing an additional 87,036 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 73.4% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 929,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,291,000 after purchasing an additional 393,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.