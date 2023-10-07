Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires 6,465 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2,052.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Natixis increased its stake in Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 570,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after acquiring an additional 256,777 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.31.

KR opened at $43.45 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

