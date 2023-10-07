SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after acquiring an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,827,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,074,000 after buying an additional 281,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,978,000 after buying an additional 60,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $169.70 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.97.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

