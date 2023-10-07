Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $128,000 Position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 12,584 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 19,866 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 50,949 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter.

NBW opened at $9.66 on Friday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.0719 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

