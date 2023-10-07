FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) Trading Down 0.2%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.11 and last traded at $32.25. 5,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.31.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $162.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,490,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 71.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 76,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 31,837 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January by 54.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (DJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

