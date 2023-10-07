Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (BATS:TSJA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.98 and last traded at $26.98. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $26.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 24.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 241.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 88.5% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January by 2,306.5% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $259,000.

Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Triple Stacker ETF – January (TSJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY, QQQ and IWM shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. TSJA was launched on Jan 4, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.