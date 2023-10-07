C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
C&F Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
CFFI stock opened at $53.02 on Thursday. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.30.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of C&F Financial
C&F Financial Company Profile
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
