C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock.

C&F Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

CFFI stock opened at $53.02 on Thursday. C&F Financial has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average is $53.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.74 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.30.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $32.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

C&F Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFFI. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 4,606.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 1,167.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 39.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 36.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

