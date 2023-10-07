StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCBG

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $36.86.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.80 million. Research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,268.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 336.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.