Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHK. Benchmark cut their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

CHK opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.39. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 49.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after acquiring an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $569,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

