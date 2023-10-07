StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average is $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.80 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 161.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. Research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 18,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $1,197,331.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,840,590 shares in the company, valued at $318,607,633.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 18,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $1,197,331.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,840,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,607,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $336,735.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,314 shares of company stock worth $6,409,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 155.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

