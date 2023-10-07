Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Cerus alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CERS

Cerus Price Performance

Shares of Cerus stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.24. Cerus has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a negative net margin of 33.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cerus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.