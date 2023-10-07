Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, July 10th.
Read Our Latest Report on CERS
Cerus Price Performance
Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 80.35% and a negative net margin of 33.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Cerus
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Cerus Company Profile
Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.
