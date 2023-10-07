Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 69,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 33,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Westhaven Gold Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21.
About Westhaven Gold
Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Westhaven Ventures Inc and changed its name to Westhaven Gold Corp.
