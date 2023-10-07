Roscan Gold (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 41,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
Roscan Gold Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.
About Roscan Gold
Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising ten contiguous gold exploration permits covering an area of approximately 401.8 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.
