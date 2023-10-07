Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CARA

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CARA stock opened at $1.48 on Thursday. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $12.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.82% and a negative net margin of 410.95%. The company had revenue of $6.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.