Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 76 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Natixis bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Natixis owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

