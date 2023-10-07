CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBAY

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $14.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 15,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $249,641.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 15,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $249,641.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $59,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,107 shares of company stock worth $2,371,760. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 23,315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.