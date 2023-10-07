Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.18. 10,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 15,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $153.43 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFUT. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF by 4,135.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,471,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,640 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

