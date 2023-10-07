Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Shares Down 0.1%

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.14 and last traded at $16.32. 10,507 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.33.

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.11. The company has a market cap of $71.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 597,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 216,763 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 575,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 73,159 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 161,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,215,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 89,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 23,523 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in growth stocks from domestic and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FGRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.