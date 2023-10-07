SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) Trading Down 0%

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $22.16. 2,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 29,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.47.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,270,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,908,747 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 158.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $173,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (EMHC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Emerging USD Bond Core index. The fund tracks a broad market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. EMHC was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

