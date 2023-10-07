American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) Stock Price Down 0.5%

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. 1,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 12,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

American Acquisition Opportunity Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity by 81.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About American Acquisition Opportunity

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States American Acquisition Opportunity Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

