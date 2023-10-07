Sanderson Design Group (LON:SDG) Trading 1.4% Higher

Sanderson Design Group plc (LON:SDG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 106 ($1.28). 99,027 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 72,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.26).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.76 million, a P/E ratio of 883.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Sanderson Design Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior furnishings, fabrics, and wallpapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brands and Manufacturing. The Brands segment designs, markets, sells, distributes, and licenses Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany, Scion, Clarke & Clarke, and Archive by Sanderson Design brands.

