StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CASS stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $514.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.59. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $51.48.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.67 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 16.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

About Cass Information Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 32.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.