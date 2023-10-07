StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Cass Information Systems Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of CASS stock opened at $37.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $514.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.59. Cass Information Systems has a 12-month low of $35.05 and a 12-month high of $51.48.
Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $48.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.67 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 16.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.
Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.
