Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.36. 3,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 46,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IINN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Company Profile

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.